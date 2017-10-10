Heidi Klum & Ex-Husband Seal Reunite For Intimate Dinner Date After Model’s Split

Heidi Klum, 44, and ex-husband Seal, 54, were caught looking cozy during a dinner date with their kids, just days after the model confirmed her split from , 44, and ex-husband, 54, were caught looking cozy during a dinner date with their kids, just days after the model confirmed her split from Vito Schnabel , 31. Following RadarOnline.com’s exclusive reveal, the duo looked in love and happy as ever! Could they be back together already? Click through to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The supermodel looked stunning in a fitted long dress and heels as she joined former love Seal for a dinner night out with their children. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

"The connection between these two never went away, and was actually a big reason why Vito couldn't commit," a source exclusively told Radar. "Seal's dropped everything to be by Heidi's side and try to lift her spirits," in her time of need. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The two have been spending time together in public and with their children since Klum's recent breakup. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

"Seal has no shortage of girls to casually date, but he's still hopelessly in love with Heidi," added the insider. "Everyone's predicting it's just a matter of time before they get back together." Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The duo share kids Helene, 13, Henry, Johan, 10, and 7-year-old Lou. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As Radar readers know, Seal and Klum were married for 9 years before divorcing in 2014. She later jumped into a relationship with sleazy art dealer Schnabel, whom she dumped just last month after three years of dating. Although the America's Got Talent judge seemed to be head over heels for her ex, rumors constantly spread about his alleged infidelity. Pals also claimed the split had to do with Schabel's jealousy over Klum's relationship with Seal Photo credit: INSTAR Images