Gwen’s Baby Secret — Stefani Spends 2 Hours With Boyfriend Blake Shelton At Doctor

Gwen Stefani took her baby for a check up! The singer visited a doctor's office for two hours with Blake Shelton — days after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the couple is expecting! Click through these slides to get all on the newest The Voice addition.

Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 41, were spotted smiling as they arrived to a doctor's office on Sept. 20.

The "Hollaback Girl" wore a loose fitting outfit for the occasion.

The duo spent two hours at the doctor's office, and left looking grimmer than before.

Radar reported that the couple secretly planned to give Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, a sibling for months and frequently visited an IVF clinic in Torrance, Calif.

"Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen's boys," an insider explained. "They knew they didn't have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail."

"Gwen and Blake have made this baby their complete and total priority," the insider added. "They were so emotional and overwhelmed when they found out, and now they're just focused on everything going smoothly. This baby is something they've both wanted for a long time."

"Gwen really has felt in the past like her family was complete," the insider concluded. "But if nothing else, dating Blake for the last two years has proven what an amazing dad he will be. She wanted to give him a child of his own, and she knew that at this stage in the game, going through the grueling process of IVF was the only way — and would be worth it in the end."

"Gwen is always outnumbered by men — she'd love to have a girl!" the insider noted. "And Blake would love a daughter to spoil."