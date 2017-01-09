1 of 8
No bra, no problem! Gina Rodriguez was tarted up at the Golden Globes Awards Sunday night, but glammed down just a few hours later, and RadarOnline.com has the shocking photos!
Rodriguez, 32, shed her stunning Naeem Khan Globes dress for pajamas on January 9, 2017.
he Jane the Virgin actress went braless on the street outside her Los Angeles home to get some morning air. She previously revealed that she suffered from Hashimoto's Disease, and needs to stay active. "If I can at least walk for 20 minutes a day, it's extremely helpful for my thyroid gland," she told Health magazine.
"I'm constantly working on the part of myself that doesn't feel like 'enough,'" Rodriguez said about her insecurities. But she seemed cool and confident in her no-bra look!
Rodriguez took her tiny dog for a walk in her jammies and flip flops with socks!
Was she following in the footsteps of makeup-free advocate Alicia Keys?
Looking trim even in her PJs, Rodriguez has said she's struggled with her weight: "It's always been a battle for me with weight. Keeping weight off is very difficult because my metabolism is pretty much shot, which to me felt like a curse when I was 19," she once said.
Rodriguez won a Golden Globe in 2015 but was passed over this year, when Tracee Ellis Ross took home the statue for her role in Black-ish.
