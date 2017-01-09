1 of 8

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner No bra, no problem! Gina Rodriguez was tarted up at the Golden Globes Awards Sunday night, but glammed down just a few hours later, and RadarOnline.com has the shocking photos!

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Rodriguez, 32, shed her stunning Naeem Khan Globes dress for pajamas on January 9, 2017.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner he Jane the Virgin actress went braless on the street outside her Los Angeles home to get some morning air. She previously revealed that she suffered from Hashimoto's Disease , and needs to stay active. "If I can at least walk for 20 minutes a day, it's extremely helpful for my thyroid gland," she told Health magazine.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner "I'm constantly working on the part of myself that doesn't feel like 'enough,'" Rodriguez said about her insecurities. But she seemed cool and confident in her no-bra look

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Rodriguez took her tiny dog for a walk in her jammies and flip flops with socks!

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Was she following in the footsteps of makeup-free advocate Alicia Keys?

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Looking trim even in her PJs, Rodriguez has said she's struggled with her weight: "It's always been a battle for me with weight. Keeping weight off is very difficult because my metabolism is pretty much shot, which to me felt like a curse when I was 19," she once said.