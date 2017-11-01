Ewan McGregor’s Hookup With Mary Elizabeth Winstead Has ‘Ripped His Family Apart!’

Ewan McGregor was Mary Elizabeth Winstead and the actor's cruel move has left his family of five in total and complete shambles! A source reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively McGregor's steamy hookup has Eve Mavrakis and their four daughters — Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 6 — into a tailspin. Cheaterwas caught kissing his Fargo co-star and the actor's cruel move has left his family of five in total and complete shambles! A source reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively McGregor's steamy hookup has sent his wife of almost 22 years and their four daughters —, 21,, 16,, 16, and, 6 — into a tailspin.

“It was an open secret on the set,” a spy snitched to RadarOnline.com of the affair. “Everyone knew it! It was like the elephant in the room!”

Mary Elizabeth, 32, split from her husband in May — leading 46-year-old Ewan to coldly dump his French production designer wife Mavrakis at nearly the same time! “It was no coincidence!” the source declared to Radar.

Insiders said Ewan’s cruel move sent Eve, 51, into a tailspin that climaxed after he was spotted kissing Elizabeth in a London restaurant on Oct. 21 — and their beloved family dog was struck by a car!

Cheating rumors have long dogged the Star Wars hunk. He pooh-poohed talk of romances with Nicole Kidman, his co-star in 2001’s Moulin Rouge!, and French actress Mélanie Laurent on the set of their 2010 film, Beginners.