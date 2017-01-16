1 of 11

Emma Stone's role in La La Land is sweeping the award season, but becoming an A-list ingenue has taken her a while! RadarOnline.com uncovered never-before-seen photos of the teen acting roles that helped her hone her talent before Hollywood. Click through the gallery to see the fiery red-head rocking to stardom.

Before she was commanding millions of dollars per film , Stone starred in a production of The Little Mermaid. She got her acting start at the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.

Emily Jean Stone, but that name was already taken when she joined the Screen Actors Guild! Showing off her acting chops, she was a breakout star in The Princess and the Pea. Fun fact: Her real name wasn't Emma, it was, but that name was already taken when she joined the Screen Actors Guild!

The teenager was homeschooled from 12 to 15, working on her career in Arizona, but she finally convinced her mother to move to Los Angeles.

Stone told the New York Times that she got panic attacks as a child and her parents were supportive of her acting career because "they saw how soothing" it was for her.

The Valley Youth Theater has bragged about their famous graduate, who scored roles in Easy A and The Help.

Stone is a natural blonde, but Judd Apatow advised her to dye it red for Superbad.

She was an ugly stepsister in Cinderella!

The theater's producing artistic director, Bob Cooper, got a big hug from Stone, one of his most famous students!