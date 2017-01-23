1 of 14

Getty Images Getty Images Hillary Clinton is still "bitter" over President Donald Trump's electoral victory, a body language expert told RadarOnline.com, and the photos of her "Lillian Glass told Radar. "And it showed in both her her facial language and body language." is still "bitter" overelectoral victory, a body language expert told RadarOnline.com, and the photos of her " going through the motions " at his inauguration on Friday are the proof! "This was clearly a hard day for Hillary," experttold Radar. "And it showed in both her her facial language and body language."

Bill and Hillary waiting for their turn to enter the stage, Hillary looks tense and there is a lot of upset in her facial expression," Glass told Radar. "There is a great deal of tension around her mouth. Bill does not look happy in these photos either. He also does not seem to be connected to Hillary." Preparing to see President Trump sworn in, the "When we first seeand Hillary waiting for their turn to enter the stage, Hillary looks tense and there is a lot of upset in her facial expression," Glass told Radar. "There is a great deal of tension around her mouth. Bill does not look happy in these photos either. He also does not seem to be connected to Hillary." Preparing to see President Trump sworn in, the Clintons still looked more like his "bitter enemies" than happy guests, Glass claimed.

In fact, Hillary was so furious, Glass says, she could barely hold it in! "Hillary is biting her lip in an effort to contain herself before she walks on to the stage," Glass told Radar.

As for Bill, "he looks very sad," Glass claimed. "Hillary tries to smile but it looks phony and contrived as she forces herself to do so."

She can't fake it, though! "She immediately goes back to her tense and upset serious facial expression," Glass said.

"Hillary and Bill look down as they brace themselves to go on stage while Bill looks visibly sad ," said Glass.

Ever the show woman, Hillary was visibly thrilled to get even a moment in the spotlight. Said Glass, "Hillary looks genuinely happy to see people she knows, as the apples of her cheeks are raised and her eyes twinkle and her mouth is open."

But soon, reality sits in. "While onstage Hillary is tense as you can see in her posture," said Glass. "There is a lot of tension around her lips and mouth."

With the attention off of her, "Hillary begins to feel more comfortable on stage," Glass said.

"They are tense smiles as they go through the motions."

"While standing near her seat Hillary looks very tense in body language and in facial language," she said.

One bright spot? "When Michelle approaches she looks very happy and is genuinely pleased to see her," Glass said, despite their past clashes.