David Foster Finds Love With Elizabeth Hurley After Dumping Sick Ex Yolanda Hadid

Just one year after dumping now ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid
, it appears David Foster
has finally found love again. The music producer was caught canoodling with actress Elizabeth Hurley
during a romantic getaway in Italy. The pair didn't hold back their affection for one another as they flirted up a storm during their vacation. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the PDA photos!
Hurley, 52, posted a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a sexy one-piece swimsuit complete with a pair of flippers, in which Foster, 67, flirtatiously commented, writing, "mermaid."
The new rumored lovebirds took in some much needed R&R as they hopped on a mega-yacht with a group of friends and family, including Foster's 36-year-old daughter, Sara.
Foster also shared a lovely image on his social media account featuring his gorgeous view from the white sandy beaches. "Floating home for one more day!!! #sardinia," he captioned the candid.
The British actress was all smiles as she strolled through security with the Canadian producer as they made their way through the airport in Sardina.
The happy couple was then spotted hopping on a private jet together. An attentive Foster, seen gently guiding his new lady to the plane.
The new pics come on the heels of ex-wife Hadid's bombshell memoir "Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease
," in which she claims Foster dumped her during her ongoing battle with Lyme disease
.
Hadid claimed in the tell-all that Foster would deliberately ignore her for days on end when she needed him the most. And after years of marital problems, Hadid said in her book that the musician finally pulled the plug on their relationship during the peak of her illness, heartlessly informing her, "Your sick card is up."
This would mark Hurley's first relationship since splitting from cricketer, Shane Warne, in 2013.