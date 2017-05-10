1 of 9
It would have been a true American Crime if Darren Criss hadn’t worn his skin-tight red Speedo for a sexy day filming the TV show about the murder of Gianni Versace. Click through the gallery to see the former Glee actor sizzling in a skimp suit.
Cooling down! Criss, 30, showered off while wearing a revealing red Speedo suit in Miami on May 4, 2017.
Playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: Versace, his sexy body was on display in the tiny suit.
He was ripped, but he was still wearing a speedo!
Criss had a farmer’s tan on his legs that was evident as he posed in the banana hammock suit.
He flexed his arm muscles but nothing could distract from his skin-tight suit.
Wearing the skimpy suit, Criss was a dead-ringer for Cunanan, who killed Gianni Versace in 1997.
The murder of Versace crime shocked the nation and 10 days later took his own life when he was caught by cops on a houseboat in Miami.
Criss rocked his tiny suit as he really got into method acting!
