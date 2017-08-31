Birthday Suit! Courtney Stodden Celebrates 23 With Topless Beach Day After Divorce

Troubled reality star Courtney Stodden
was just caught in another public scandal, when she went completely topless for her birthday during a beach day in Los Angeles. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the busty actress celebrated her 23rd year on Earth by playing around with her new Italian Greyhound, Cappuccino. She wore a teeny red bikini that emphasized her curves while she skipped around in the sand with her pup. She sipped on a Starbucks iced coffee while flaunting her assets in front of the cameras.
As Radar readers know, Stodden has long been know for her wild ways and over-the-top outfits. Just this past June, she was caught locking lips with a mystery man in front of her new boyfriend, just days after announcing her divorce from much-older hubby Doug Hutchinson.
She is now “sorta seeing,”
boy toy Chris Sheng
, according to a source.
“Courtney’s young and having fun,” said an insider, “she’s wild and free and definitely deserves to blow of some steam!”
After Sodden suffered a miscarriage in 2016, she began mixing prescription pills with champagne to “numb” the pain, and when her marriage failed, she began to “spiral out of control.”
As Radar previously reported, the blonde bombshell married Hutchinson when she was just 16 and he was 50. They received much backlash over the relationship, and yet they spent almost 7 years together. Topless and tanning her bum at the beach, she seems to be doing just fine now!
While her mom, Krista Keller
initially supported her marriage to Hutchinson, 57, she admitted to radar in January that it was a huge mistake. “I don’t think it is a very healthy relationship,” she said when the two were still living together, later adding: “t was very unnatural for her to be with someone that much older and I think the problems played themselves out.”
As is clear in her latest photos, enjoying her solo time while showing off her enviable body is exactly what she needs. How do you think Stodden looked in her latest beach outing? So you think she is better off without Hutchinson? Sound off in the comments below.
