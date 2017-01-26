1 of 8InstagramInstagram
Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans have feuded over the years, but are their close birth dates reigniting their fight? Evans revealed a feud bombshell when fans accused her of being jealous that Houska gave birth one day after her.
Evans gave birth to her daughter Ensley Jolie with her boyfriend David Eason on January 24. The next day, Houska welcomed her son Watson Cole with husband Cole Deboer.
“She stole your thunder,” one fan wrote on Twitter, as another commented, “Chelsea is family goals & Jenelle is the family you want to forever avoid being.”
Although Houska didn’t congratulate her co-star over the birth of her daughter, Evans insisted they are not feuding. “I really don't understand why everyone would think we would be mad at each other for having our babies born so close,” Evans tweeted. “I'm actually happy for her and glad she got the little boy she always wanted.”
Kailyn Lowry joined in on the drama by snubbing her co-star when she only congratulated Houska. “So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family!” she tweeted. “Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”
Their feud kicked off in March when Evans fired at Houska for launching a website months after her. “Monkey see monkey do,” Evans tweeted at the time. Evans fired at Houska again when she received backlash for announcing her third pregnancy with her third baby daddy, while Houska’s announcement was greeted with joy. “Funny someone else comes out with news they are pregnant and the world is overjoyed,” she tweeted.
But the feud was still on in December, as Houska exclusively told Radar “no comment” when asked if she is bonding with Evans over their pregnancies.
