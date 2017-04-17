1 of 9

MEGA MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continued spent quality time with at her father Dennis Stefani's house for Easter in Los Angeles on Sunday.

MEGA MEGA The couple is more together than ever — even in their work life!

MEGA MEGA Radar was the first to report that Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40 — who has appeared on every season of the long-running show so far — secretly started dating after the No Doubt singer was cast on season 9.

MEGA MEGA But when Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus for season 11, the 24-year-old created a lot of friction with Shelton and his lady love.

MEGA MEGA "Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her," an on-set source said. "And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!"