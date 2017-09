7 of 8

“[I had to wear] the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12,” Winter said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.” Now, however, her sexy style comes only from her, as her relationship with her monster mom remains broken.

