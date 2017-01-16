1 of 5
Angelina Jolie is wasting away! Just days after Brad Pitt was warmly welcomed back by Hollywood's biggest stars at the Golden Globes, she ventured out for a secret shopping trip and stunned onlookers with her skin and bones appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jolie, 41, and her second oldest son, Pax, 13, went shopping at West Hollywood hot spot Fred Segal on January 16, 2017. Jolie had been in hiding as Pitt was wooing back his friends, getting a standing ovation at the Golden Globes award ceremony and appearing at the EBMRF Benefit in Malibu, Calif. on January 14, 2017. Jolie's bizarre behavior at the store raised eyebrows about how their brutal divorce might be taking a toll on her health.
Jolie seemed quite unlike her normally feisty self during the subdued shopping trip. "She was not really talking to anyone in the store but she was polite," the source told Radar. "She was talking to her son, but she was whispering. I couldn't hear at all what she was saying."
Pitt, meanwhile, was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Aniston's best friend Courteney Cox over the weekend, a painful reminder for Jolie of his beloved ex-wife. He also recently slammed Jolie in court documents, telling the judge in their case that the mother of his six children "apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings."
Jolie has fought against Pitt to keep their custody battle private, but their children have been seeing a therapist, according to court records. During the mother-son date, Jolie shocked the store patrons with her appearance. Said the source, "Everyone was really surprised when she walked in." What do you think about Angelina's shopping trip with Pax? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
