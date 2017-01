AKM-GSI

Pitt, meanwhile, was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Aniston's best friendover the weekend, a painful reminder for Jolie of his beloved ex-wife. He also recently slammed Jolie in court documents , telling the judge in their case that the mother of his six children "apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings."