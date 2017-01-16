Angelina Jolie is wasting away! Just days after Brad Pitt was warmly welcomed back by Hollywood's biggest stars at the Golden Globes, she ventured out for a secret shopping trip and stunned onlookers with her skin and bones appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jolie seemed quite unlike her normally feisty self during the subdued shopping trip. "She was not really talking to anyone in the store but she was polite," the source told Radar. "She was talking to her son, but she was whispering. I couldn't hear at all what she was saying."