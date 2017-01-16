1 of 10
Alessandra Ambrosio put her bikini body on full display in Florianópolis, Brazil, where she's been vacationing since New Years.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Alessandra isn't afraid to show some skin!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 35-year-old donned a nude bikini while sunning herself out on the beach.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
She seemed to having trouble avoiding a wardrobe malfunction !
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ambrosio accessorized her look with a leather choker, gold necklaces and plenty of bracelets.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
A mother of two, Ambrosio hasn't lost her figure.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Of course, she admitted to following a very strict diet in 2008 for the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"I only had three months to lose all the weight. And I was on this 1,200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that I hated. I couldn't do that again," she said of the experience.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The brunette bombshell shared earlier this year to The Edit magazine that she wants to keep modeling until she turns 50.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
What do you think of Alessandra's bikini look? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: