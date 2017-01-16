1 of 10

Alessandra Ambrosio put her bikini body on full display in Florianópolis, Brazil, where she's been vacationing since New Years.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Alessandra isn't afraid to show some skin!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 35-year-old donned a nude bikini while sunning herself out on the beach.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Ambrosio accessorized her look with a leather choker, gold necklaces and plenty of bracelets.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI A mother of two, Ambrosio hasn't lost her figure.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "I only had three months to lose all the weight. And I was on this 1,200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that I hated. I couldn't do that again," she said of the experience.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The brunette bombshell shared earlier this year to The Edit magazine that she wants to keep modeling until she turns 50.