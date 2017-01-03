A New Mom At 50! Janet Jackson Gives Birth To A Son

Janet Jackson gave birth to a baby boy today with billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana!

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for Jackson, 51, told People Magazine.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the rep added.

In Hebrew, the name “Eissa” means “Salvation.”

Jackson cancelled her “Unbreakable” tour last year to focus her attention on becoming a mother. At the time, a source told Radar, “Janet is super healthy and has been following her doctor’s orders religiously.”

“She has focused all of her energy on making sure that her pregnancy goes as smooth as possible and she is taking better care of herself that she has in years.”

Congrats to the new parents!

