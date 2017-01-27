Dirty Dancing & Dates With Alec Baldwin: Jackie O’s Secret Life Exposed In Tell-All

Not so stoic and stuffy! Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was a dancing queen who loved cigarettes and dating handsome actors on the sly, the late First Lady’s longtime friend reveals in a shocking new book.

In his new memoir, Lucky Jim, poet James Hart remembers a sharp, snarky Onassis in her final years during her frequent visits to his then-wife Carly Simon’s home in Martha’s Vineyard.

Then in her early 60’s, the American icon loved to gossip with her singer pal about men, even dishing about the “sexiest” lovers she ever had.

For her 62nd birthday, Onassis had a specific A-list request for Hart: A date with his friend Alec Baldwin!

“Well, do you think Alec would be my date for the theatre on my birthday?” Hart recalls her asking.

Though Baldwin had just begun dating Kim Basinger at the time, he immediately agreed.

“Are you kidding? Jackie Kennedy wants to go on a date? Of course!” Hart claims the actor responded.

During another night out on the Vineyard, Hart claims he taught Onassis how to dance sensually.

“I’ve never done this before,” she allegedly whispered as she was “gyrating” in front of Hart.

Sadly, Onassis’ life ended “abruptly,” in Hart’s opinion, on May 9, 1994. She was just 64 years old.

In their last time together about a month before her death from cancer, Hart remembers Onassis seeming “lifeless” in an “ill-fitting wig.”

We would know soon that these were the last few months,” he says. “Her ending was complex and cruel.”

