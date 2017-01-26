In Denial! Jim & Amber Marchese Slam Virgin America In Explosive Counterclaim Suit

Jim and Amber Marchese are standing by their defamation lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The ex-RHONJ couple filed a countersuit in regards to flight attendant Moriah Rosser and Virgin Airlines’ responses to their claims, and maintain Rosser targeted them aboard the flight. Jim also insisted he was falsely arrested in the explosive documents obtained by Radar.

“Defendant notified airport police that there was a domestic violence incident on the plane between Plaintiffs wherein James choked and threatened Amber,” their filing read.

“Defendant knew her statement to police was false,” the Marriage Boot Camp couple alleged. “No charges were filed against James because there was a lack of evidence as to any wrongdoing by either James or Amber. The police identified the only eyewitness as Defendant, who reported the alleged incident.”

Radar previously reported the Marcheses filed suit after their April 20 flight went awry. James was arrested for domestic violence following an incident onboard, which he denied.

Rosser maintained she was only working within her scope, and watched Jim “choke” Amber.

