Tyler Baltierra Says He Misses Catelynn In Emotional Thanksgiving Tweet

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra tweeted on Thanksgiving that the holiday was going to be “rough” without his wife Catelynn Lowell as she remains in treatment after having suicidal thoughts. Baltierra took to Twitter to show a video clip of Lowell and her Teen Mom OG co-stars previously talking about what they are thankful for.

But he then noted sadly, “‘It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tells her how thankful I am for her.”

Baltierra, 25, added on Twitter, “…but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!,” including a winking face emoji. The clip Baltierra shared with fans showed Lowell, 25, saying in happier times, “The other OG ladies we ‘get’ each other on a different level. They say if you’re friends for 10 years, you’re going to be friends for a lifetime and it’s already been almost nine.”

Fans showed their support for Baltierra’s mournful feelings with one writing on Twitter, “You are an amazing husband. I’m sure she’s missing you all terribly,” and another saying, “This year is extra special, even though you’re not together physically. You should really be thankful she’s still here with you. Stay strong; we’re all rooting for you guys!”

As Radar has reported, Lowell stunned Teen Mom OG fans recently with a desperate cry for help, tweeting that she was going into a facility, writing, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”

She also revealed grim details about her suicidal thoughts exclusively to Radar, saying, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

Meanwhile, Baltierra said he dropped her off at the treatment facility and shared on social media, “My life would be desolate without her.”

He also wrote, “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!….You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.” Baltierra and Lowell married in 2015 and had another child together after famously giving up their first baby for adoption.

Later on Thanksgiving, Baltierra appeared to be feeling a bit better, tweeting to fans about his special recipe for what he called “sh*t on a shingle,” which consisted of, “spicy sausage mixed will velveeta cheese & spread on pumpernickel bread & then baked golden brown.”

