Tommy Lee’s Girlfriend Brittany Furlan Flaunts Naked Body Before Joining Mile High Club

Tommy Lee‘s girlfriend Brittany Furlan got in the mood on vacation in the Bahamas.

Because she flaunted her amazing assets in several Instagram posts before the couple joined the ‘mile high club’ flying home.

In one image she was totally naked walking down a beautiful beach while in another she displays her bust masked by just a pair of shells.

I haven't had any cell service for 3 days and it's been the best 3 days of my life A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

And this must have got Lee in the mood because the couple was then scandalously caught joining the ‘mile high club’ during their one-hour flight home.

During the trip from Miami the pair entered a bathroom in first class and spent 20 minutes inside according to fellow passengers on the American Airlines flight.

My buttcrack has never seen such beautiful sights 📸- @mrtommyland A post shared by brittanyfurlan (@brittanyfurlan) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

With the rocker leaving a minute before Brittany to re-join their fellow passengers.

And despite having a fun flight Lee was still not too happy about the servie.

He took a pot shot at the Airline writing: “‘Thanks @americanair from us and the dude who works for you!!!!’ – sarcastically while adding a middle finger emoji under a picture of AA’s Miami ticket counter.

