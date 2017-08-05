Tom D’Agostino Plotting Real Housewives Of New York Return Behind LuAnn De Lesseps’ Back!

Tom D’Agostino wants to stay in the limelight!

And he has been scheming to stay on RHONY behind LuAnn De Lesseps back,RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The couple had a shock quick-fire divorce but high living D’Agostino wants to stay on television with or without De Lesseps consent.

A source revealed: “He loved being on the show more than Luann does. He wanted to allow Bravo access to the wedding – they ultimately said “no” but did provide producers with footage.

“Tom loves being recognized on the street and especially in fancy bars by pretty ladies he walked the red carpet and enjoyed having his picture taken.

“It’s not true to say he hated the spotlight. Luann was going to leave the show before the current season and it was Tom that convinced her to stay on.”

RadarOnline.com recently revealed that De Lesseps, 52, not only endured cheating scandals with D’Agostino, 50, but that her family hated him too.

Both her daughter Victoria and son Noel reportedly could not stand him and had several arguments in recent times.

However, the pair now have the biggest storyline on RHONY and bringing D’Agostino back could prove to be ratings gold.

Bravo is currently looking at new cast members and seeing who should be invited back – they have filmed their re-union and are re-editing it to focus on the couple’s ill-fated marriage that only lasted seven months.

