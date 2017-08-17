Tamra Judge’s Estranged Daughter & Family Feud Storyline Axed From ‘RHOC’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge will have to come up with a new storyline to keep her fans from tuning out!

The 47-year-old’s nasty feud with estranged daughter Sidney Barney, 18, has been a hot topic in recent weeks after Tamra cried about the situation on a recent episode of the hit Bravo reality show.

But after the two took their battle off camera and onto social media last week, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Sidney and her father Simon Barney – who was engaged in nasty custody battle against Tamra in 2015– took more drastic measures to keep the teen’s name from Tamra’s lips.

“Simon and Sidney actually contacted the network and said that they cannot use any of this drama for any more upcoming episodes of RHOC,” a production insider dished.

“In fact, Sidney doesn’t want her name even mentioned on the show or anywhere on Bravo for that matter. She really wants this all to go away!”

As Radar reported, Sidney threatened Tamra with a cease and desist letter after Judge continued to publicly defend herself against Sidney’s accusations that she was “abusive and neglectful.”

“All Sidney wants is for Tamra to keep her mouth shut about her and leave her alone,” a source previously said.

“Tamra called Sidney to try and fix things, and Sidney basically told her that she was dead to her and to leave it alone.”

