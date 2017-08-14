Tamra’s Daughter To Fire Cease & Desist Letter After Judge Continues To Slam Her

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s estranged teen daughter is sick of her mother taking their drama public — and she’s planning to take action!

As the 49-year-old continues to defend her parenting skills on social media, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Sidney Barney, 18, is planning to fire a cease and desist letter at her mother.

“It seems like this is what it is going to take to keep Tamra from talking. Sidney wishes it hadn’t come to this point, but it seems that it has,” said a source close to the teen. “Her only wish is that Tamra stop talking about their relationship on social media.”

PHOTOS: Monster Mom Strikes Again? Tamra Judge EXPLODES Over Estranged Daughter

In a since deleted post on Instagram, Judge — who is currently in Aruba renewing her vows with current husband, Eddie Judge — addressed the controversy by saying, “I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I’m okay…We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom. I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way.”

According to a source close to Sidney, who decided to live with their father because of the ongoing issues with her mother, “All Sidney wants is for Tamra to keep her mouth shut about her and leave her alone. The fact is she is not doing that, which is unacceptable.”

PHOTOS: Tamra’s NASTY Custody Battle Rages On! Judge Pleas With Estranged Daughter EXPOSED

As Radar previously reported, the drama between the mother/daughter duo exploded earlier this week when Sidney went on a long rant about Tamra on Facebook.

Among the many accusations were that Tamra was “neglectful and abusive’ towards her daughter, and refused to stop talking about their tense relationship on social media and her reality show.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.