Another Scandal! Steve Harvey Linked to Cocaine Smuggling Ring

Family Feud host Steve Harvey has been covering up his shocking links to two drug lords who ran massive cocaine smuggling rings — but RadarOnline has unearthed his shameful secret.

After a three-month investigation, Radar obtained explosive FBI files revealing the dope kingpins were both married to Steve’s bad-girl wife Marjorie — and she was deeply involved in their slimy underworld.

According to documents, Marjorie’s former husbands ran smuggling rings that moved hundreds of kilos of narcotics between Houston and Memphis.

The buxom beauty, who Steve wed in 2007, came under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency while married to drug lord Jim L. Townsend, who did nearly three decades of hard time.

In a bombshell exclusive interview, Jim, 68, tells Radar he was pressured by the feds to cooperate with their investigation. He says the lawmen claimed to have “substantial evidence” against Marjorie — and said

she’d be arrested if he didn’t play ball.

At the time, Marjorie was eight months pregnant with their second child, son Jason, the dealer says. He also feared their 5-year-old daughter, Morgan, would be left without a mother if he didn’t cop a plea.

“There was Marjorie and my brother, Terry, and that was part of the plea bargain,” Townsend says. “We cut a deal that they wouldn’t indict them.”

“Yes, they were involved,” he claims. “But I was the ringleader.”

Townsend was charged with attempting to buy nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. He was sentenced to life in prison and served 26 years before President Barack Obama gave him an 11th-hour pardon in January 2017. Townsend claims his daughter arranged the pardon through connections to a big-shot Washington lawyer.

Meanwhile, Marjorie split with Jim less than five years into his sentence. She quickly got involved with ANOTHER big-time dealer, Donnell Woods.

Marjorie had her third child, daughter Lori, with Donnell in 1997 and married the criminal three years later.

Around that time, the FBI had started to investigate Donnell and his kin in another drug smuggling operation.

Donnell and nine others were busted for peddling more than 300 pounds of cocaine and about 250 pounds of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

Marjorie divorced Donnell in 2001 and plunged into a brief romance with Steve’s bodyguard “Big Boom,” a former pimp who admitted to preying on women.

The temptress then began seeing Steve. They wed in 2007 and he became stepfather to her three kids.

Meanwhile, Marjorie stayed in touch with jailbird Jim.

When Steve found out, he forced her to end all contact with the felon.

“He made her cut me off,” says Jim. “All those 17 years, I could call night or day and she was always there for me. But when she met him, that phone was cut off the next day.”

A source says Marjorie’s bad-boy links explain why Steve — who is estranged from his wife — is now so worried about security.

“Steve may have a shady past, but it’s nothing like the major-league guys Marjorie was married to,” the source says.

“No wonder he keeps armed guards at his house in Atlanta. He wants to keep these guys at arm’s length.”

