‘Sons Of Guns’ Star Will Hayden Sentenced To LIFE In Prison For Rape

Sons of Guns star Will Hayden will spend the rest of his life locked up.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old Louisiana native was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 40 years without eligibility for parole or probation for raping two young girls, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Hayden’s sentencing was announced in court, one victim, who is now 37 years old with three children, was seen smiling.

“Thank God,” she reportedly said as she left the courtroom.

Back in April, she testified that Hayden had raped her for the first time at just 12 after smoking marijuana in his apartment the early 1990’s.

“The next thing I remember is him on top of me,” she claimed. “I was scared. I didn’t know what was happening. I wanted to leave and I couldn’t.”

“It hurt. I couldn’t physically do anything. I just remembered thinking I wanted this to end.”

The younger victim — now 15 — testified that she was repeatedly raped back in 2013 and 2014. She was not present during the sentencing, but in her testimony, she said the attacks occurred in his truck and at his home.

Hayden has denied any wrongdoing, and blamed the allegations on the younger victim’s mother being an angry ex-girlfriend.

However, the jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding him guilty.

He is still facing two other charges, one involving his daughter Stephanie, who said that her father entered her bedroom one night in the mid 1990’s and undressed her. She said she could smell alcohol on him.

She claimed in an interview that she was able to escape him, and her father never touched her again.

Sons of Guns aired for three seasons on the Discovery Channel until its cancellation in 2014.

Hayden was also forced out of his own company, Red Jacket Firearms.

