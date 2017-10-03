It’s War! Melissa Gorga Starts Epic Feud With Siggy Flicker Over Birthday Cake

Melissa Gorga and Siggy Flicker‘s war began at the ENVY owner’s birthday party, and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

Flicker, 50, ordered a special cake for Gorga, 38, for a cast dinner with Teresa Giudice and spared no expense to match the cake to Gorga’s store wallpaper. But, Gorga didn’t appreciate the gesture as she didn’t recognize the decoration at first.

Then, Giudice, 45, decided to toast to Gorga — and the night quickly went south for Flicker.

“Happy birthday sister-in-law,” Giudice started. “I’m so happy you’re in my life. You’re like the sister I never had — I think!”

Gorga started to mock Giudice, and the former inmate retaliated by throwing cake in her face. Flicker was noticeably stunned, but Gorga continued to rip the top layer off the tiered cake and shove it at Giudice during their play fight. Finally, Giudice threw the remainder of the cake at Gorga while she ran away.

“So not necessary!” Flicker yelled. “Teresa, what is wrong with you?”

Flicker previously told Radar that “Teresa got out of control” during the trip to Boca, but didn’t go into detail at the time.

“Everybody is just horrible,” she said. “Every story line is against me this season.”

“I just wanted to have a nice vacation with Teresa, Melissa and the new girl [Margaret Josephs],” she later added. “Teresa’s mother had just died. It was Melissa’s birthday. I wanted the new girl to join us because I thought, ‘the more, the merrier.’ I was wrong.”

