Sherri Shepherd Slams Ex’s Child Support Scheme

Sherri Shepherd is hitting back at her ex Lamar Sally‘s outrageous demands for more child support, slamming him in exclusive court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

As Radar previously reported, Shepherd, 49, dumped Sally just weeks before their son Lamar Jr. was born. The child was a product of a donor egg and Sally’s sperm, and the pair were initially excited to be parents together after all in vitro attempts failed using the former View star’s eggs.

However, Shepherd filed for divorce and refused to be a part of the child’s life following the split. But a nasty legal battle ended up with a judge ruling that she had to pay Sally $4,100 a month in child support.

In December, Sally went back to the judge and asked for an increase in that amount, a legal move Shepherd slammed in her latest documents obtained by Radar.

Shepherd explained she did not feel a California judge had the legal right to increase the amount she pays Sally for the boy, Lamar Sally. Jr., born in 2014.

“The court dismissed this action after finding that this court lacks jurisdiction over Respondent and the issue of modifying a child support order issued in New Jersey, which is continuing exclusive jurisdiction,” the documents state.

Sally had claimed in his filing that the child suffers from a medical condition that requires more money to take care of him.

He also asked the court to have Shepherd pay his $75,000 legal fees.

Shepherd insisted in the documents, however, that the California court could not force her to pay his fees since she resides in New Jersey.

