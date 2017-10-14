Happy Mom! Serena Williams Posts New Baby Photo On Instagram – See the Pic

Proud mom Serena Williams has shown off a cute new pic of her baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Alongside a super sweet black and white image of the pair she wrote: “Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”

The 36-year-old tennis star has got her amazing figure back in shape quickly after delivering her first child with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple have been engaged since December 2016. Her sister Venus Williams, 35, notoriously announced that Serena was pregnant by mistake!

Their gorgeous daughter arrived Friday, Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, weighing in at 6 lbs 13oz.

Before giving birth Williams famously bared her baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair by posing naked.

