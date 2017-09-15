Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds’ Obituary Revealed

Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex-wife Michelle Rounds died of an apparent suicide on Monday, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the official obituary for the 46-year-old.

The full-page eulogy reveals the New York native “died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, September 11, 2017.”

In the obituary, the comedian’s former lover is described as “an industrious woman who had the drive and motivation to better herself and others…She was a very loving, giving and caring individual who would help anyone in their time of need.” Further noting, “She attended college at the State University of New York at New Paltz where she graduated cum laude. Upon graduating she started her career on Wall Street. She later advanced to becoming the top recruiter in New York City for Modis, a leading company in the IT staffing industry, and selected elite candidates for Fortune 500 companies.”

“Michelle had an affection for animals and was always rooting for the ‘under dog,’ the letter states. “Michelle will be remembered for her beautiful smile and beautiful long flowing red hair; her signature some would say. The love she had for her family and friends was unconditional. Not to be fooled by her appearance; Michelle was a high-class “tom boy” who was a sharp shooter, enjoyed boxing, golfing and the great outdoors.”

The brief biography also notes Rounds is survived by her wife: Krista Monteleone of Windermere, FL; loving parents: Roger and Gayla Rounds of Addison; brother: Tad (Janet) Rounds of Bath; two daughters; one stepson; grandmother: June Rounds of Addison; two nephews; her favorite aunt: Rosie (Larry) Spencer of Addison, “and many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved very much.”

Rounds family will hold a private memorial service. There will be no public services.

O’Donnell, 55, told US Weekly in a statement: “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

The couple began dating in 2011. and tied the knot in 2012.

They share a daughter, Dakota O’Donnell, whom they adopted together.

As readers know, the couple went through a nasty divorce in 2015 and O’Donnell was awarded full custody of Dakota, who was just two at the time. O’Donnell and Rounds, 43, split in February after two years of marriage. The divorce has been acrimonious, with bitter back-and-forth over the custody of Dakota.

As Radar previously reported, Rounds attempted suicide in September 2015, amid the fight for custody.

A source told Radar at the time that Rounds had checked into the DoubleTree hotel in Nanuet. According to the insider, an unidentified person who was concerned about Rounds contacted police.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department from nearby New City immediately responded to the call, and according to a second insider, were forced to break down the door to Rounds’ room.

“She had apparently taken some pills and drank wine,” the insider revealed at the time. “It looked to be a suicide attempt.” Rounds was taken to Nyack Hospital.

