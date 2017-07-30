Romain Zago Swears: Joanna Krupa’s Vagina Smells Amazing!

Reality star Joanna Krupa has an amazing smelling vagina, according to her ex-husband Romain Zago.

He made the bizarre claim during a deposition in the infamous ‘smelly vagina’ legal battle between his former wife and Brandi Glanville.

Romain reportedly told Glanville’s lawyers: “If you want to know the answer to this stupid comments from your client, (Joanna’s) vagina smells amazing. And I swear on God, Jesus, my father, my brothers.”

When quizzed if her private area smelled better or the same as other women he gave her another glowing reference by saying; “Better than any other woman in the world.”

Zago, 50, also claimed that Glanville, 44, was a bully who damaged his marriage. His deposition came just four days after Krupa, 38, had filed for a divorce against him.

The Real Housewives Of Miami stars jointly field for divorce earlier this month ending their four years marriage.

Krupa was the petitioner and claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken” – both parties agreed not to seek spousal support and have remained friends.

