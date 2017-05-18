Roger Ailes Death Cover Up! Cops REFUSE To Release Tell-Tale 911 Call

Florida police are refusing to release the 911 call made before Fox founder Roger Ailes’ death, RadarOnline.com can reveal — despite the fact that state law permits it!

As Radar reported, Ailes died this morning, just over a week after he hit his head in the bathroom of his Palm Beach, Fla. home on May 10.

Radar obtained a copy of the Palm Beach Police Department event report describing the authorities’ response to his bathroom fall, but the records manager is now refusing to cough up the audio recording of the 911 call.

A clerk responsible for handing over records told Radar that the department will never release the audio (citing a Florida law statute), but legal experts told Radar that the call is public record — as long as sensitive information is redacted. But when asked to redact that material, the clerk refused.

It is unclear why the police would choose not to release the material.

Ailes, 77, was the subject of many sexual harassment claims at the time of his death, and now Fox will have difficulty fighting the allegations against him.

“The sudden passing of Roger Ailes will make it difficult for Fox News to refute the allegations against him as his testimony was not secured by sworn testimony to date,” attorney Douglas H. Wigodr told Radar. “For example, our client Lidija Ujkic claims in her complaint pending in the Southern District that Mr. Ailes made the following comments: . . .asking Ms. Ujkic to stand up and turn around so he could see her from behind and commenting that he liked what he saw; and. . .calling her ex-boyfriend and asking whether she ‘put out’ and ‘how’s the sex.’”

