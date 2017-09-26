Ric Flair Regrets Having Slept With ‘10,000 Women’ – Says He’s Ready To Settle Down

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair just admitted – at the age of 68 – that he regrets his wild playboy days! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the over-the-top icon once claimed to ESPN that he has slept with over 10,000 women over the years!

“What I said was the truth,” he confessed to PeopleTV, “but I feel bad now that I said some of it… Ten thousand women.”

After years of fooling around, Flair claimed he is now a one-woman man. He also has a family he cares for, which is why he regrets having opened up to the media about his promiscuous past.

“I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids,” he admitted.

While the former wrestling champ claimed he of course still loves the ladies, he also said: “I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy.”

Wendy Barlow, who has been his companion for over seven years now, is currently engaged to the legend. The two met back in the ’90s when Barlow appeared during various of the wrestler’s matches as “Fifi the Maid.”

As the so-called “Nature Boy” has assured, he is finally ready to settle down. However, he’s accepted the fact that it will take time for fans to see just how much he has changed.

“It’s going to take time, it’s going to take proof,” he said.

Claiming the transformation’s been difficult on him as well, he said: “It’s still hard for me not to be me. But I’m really focused on getting well and just enjoying my life with Wendy.”

As Radar readers know, the star was recently hospitalized after suffering severe abdominal pain. Now fully recovered, however, he is looking forward to living life to the fullest, with his longtime love.

Do you think the playboy is finally done fooling around after having slept with ten thousand women? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

