‘RHONY’ Wives BLAST Sleazy Tom As Luann Claims She’s ‘Alarmed’ By Cheating Rumors

Luann D’Agostino could not escape the rumors of her husband Tom D’Agostino’s infidelities on last night’s Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

To kick things off, the episode began by informing viewers the reunion was filmed just three weeks before Luann made the bombshell announcement of her upcoming divorce from Tom. As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, their shock split came after just seventh months of marriage.

By the final scene, the cracks in their marriage were evident, not only to host Andy Cohen and the housewives, but to Luann herself.

After briefly chatting with the other women, (Ramona Singer never officially apologized to Dorinda Medley for trashing her Berkshires home and everyone is still pretty convinced Sonja Morgan is planting stories to the press) Andy finally turned his attention to Lu and her newlywed life.

Luann gushed over being married, saying how “fantastic” it was and how much she loves being “Mrs D’Agostino.” However, once Andy asked Luann about all those cheating rumors surrounding Tom, the conversation quickly took a turn. Luann’s castmates couldn’t help but fill her and Andy in on all the things they’d heard about Tom’s flirty ways.

Ramona in particular, had a serious bombshell to drop about Luann’s now-estranged husband, one she’d been holding onto since last year’s reunion.

“He met a woman from Philadelphia, who was recently divorced, at the Regency Bar and he went up to the hotel room with her,” Ramona shared. “He said he had an open relationship with you…but nothing happened.”

When Luann refused to believe the story, Bethenny Frankel, who feuded with Ramona all season, actually backed her up.

“In all fairness, I don’t love her delivery, but her content seems to be true,” Bethenny said, revealing she’d heard a similar story.

Bethenny also informed Andy that all the housewives “have heard things” about Tom, even after he and Luann got married.

“We all are being respectful of the fact that they are married. We do hear things, but what the hell are we gonna do now?” she explained.

Bethenny then mentioned that time Tom compared wearing his wedding ring to being “a dog with a collar,” and Luann even admitted her husband’s humor “is a little off.”

“Does it alarm you that Bethenny is saying that they have all heard things since you’ve gotten married?” Andy asked Luann.

“Yes, it does,” she admitted, adding that she would “definitely leave” if she found out Tom cheated on her. “You can push me so far, but once you push me over the line…” Luann trailed off.

Andy also brought up that scene at Tinsley Mortimer’s party for Sonja, when Tom was clearly recorded telling his ex Missy he needed to turn his microphone off in order to talk to her.

When Andy asked if that raised Lu’s suspicions – especially since it came after him “flirting with her and being a little suggestive with [Missy]” – Luann admitted, “I wasn’t happy.”

“He’s a very insecure man,” Ramona chimed in. “Whatever woman he’s with, he kind of goes across the boundaries of flirtation, just going a little too far.”

Bethenny said she couldn’t believe Luann had let so much of Tom’s behavior roll off her shoulders. “You have an inhuman way about you where you have that Countess shield up,” Bethenny told Luann, “and like one of ten things that he’s ever said to you, I’d be crying in the bathroom.”

“Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night? Okay?” Luann snapped, finally revealing that all was not well in her marriage.

“I’m not going to change him at this point in his life. I can’t tell him not to go to the Regency,” Luann continued. “He’s a 50 year old man, who’s lived his entire life a certain way as a bachelor. He has friends. I’m friends with [ex-boyfriend] Jacques [Azoulay].”

“You don’t make out with Jacques!” Bethenny fired back.

