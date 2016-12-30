Vindicated! Cops Clear Porsha Williams’ Ex Kordell Of ‘Transvestite’ Sex Arrest

Porsha Williams’ ex husband Kordell Stewart has long denied rampant rumors that he was arrested for having sex with a “transvestite” in a Pittsburgh park.

But now, nearly 20 years after the scandal started, those stories can finally be laid to rest.

In an exclusive letter to RadarOnline.com, a representative for the City of Pittsburgh claims there are no records of Stewart’s alleged arrest or inappropriate sexual behavior on or around November 3, 1998 in Schenley Park.

“The City is not in possession of the requested records,” the Open Records Officer wrote.

Radar originally requested an arrest report via the state’s Right-to-Know Law.

As Radar reported in October, the retired football player, now 44, claimed the “transvestite” stories and subsequent gay rumors destroyed his reputation in the NFL.

“The year before, I’d had all the respect a man could ask for. In 1998, however, it felt like there was a dark cloud of negative energy hovering over my head all the time,” he admitted.

The gay talk was reignited in 2013, when Williams, 35, claimed Stewart refused to have sex with her during their short marriage.

“I was living a lie,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said on her show.

