Fired Phaedra Parks Blames Bravo Producers For Reunion Flub

Phaedra Parks is pointing fingers at her Bravo producers following her morality clause violation during The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show, which resulted in the star’s subsequent firing.

“There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross,” a source told Page Six. “Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.'”

As Radar revealed, Porsha Williams claimed that Parks told her that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had wanted to drug Williams, and bring her back to their house for sex. The rumor was later proved to be totally false.

The 43-year-old Atlanta attorney starred on seven seasons of the hit reality show, and her sudden termination caught her now former co-stars completely off guard, and put them in a Catch-22.

“This has come as a total shock,” a source told Radar. “They are now confused about how to act on the show, but if they are boring they will get FIRED too!”

Now, according to Page Six, Parks is blaming one of the producers for the flub, claiming they provided her with the false information.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” a insider said.

A Parks source said there was “a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

A Bravo rep told Page Six that “production is not involved.”

