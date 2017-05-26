Phaedra Shunned! Parks Alone After Costars Still Refuse To Speak To Her

Phaedra Parks is still on the outs from her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Even her former best friend, Porsha Williams, 35, refuses to speak with the Bravo pariah, who was notoriously caught red-handed making up vicious rumors about nemesis Kandi Burruss, 41.

“Porsha has not spoken to Phaedra since the reunion taping,” an insider revealed to Radar.

PHOTOS: “Felon Fiancé! Meet Apollo Nida’s New Wife-To-Be” is locked

Now, the controversial attorney, 43, is focusing on sons Ayden, 7, and Dylan, 4, in the scandal’s aftermath.

“She has been spending a lot of time with her boys and family, taking trips to the beach and planning her future without RHOA,” the insider added.

As Radar previously reported, the mother of two was fired from the hit show after lying to Williams that Burruss attempted to rape and drug her during a wild night out.

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

Williams also claimed that Burruss, 41, and her husband Todd Tucker had a secret sex dungeon in their home, and that Tucker cheated on his wife while traveling in New York — but the rumors all stemmed from Parks.

Parks was also let go for other reasons. Radar reported that the secretive star refused to open up about her messy divorce from imprisoned ex Apollo Nida, and talk about dating again on camera.

“She just didn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck,” a source summed up.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.