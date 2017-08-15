Apollo Nida’s Fiancée Sherien Tells All On Their Prison Sex Life

Apollo Nida lost his freedom when he began serving an 8-year prison sentence for racketeering, but does that mean his sex life is over too? The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s fiancée Sherien Almufti is telling all on their prison sex life.

Almufti posted a statistic of HIV cases in Philadelphia on Instagram.

“This is the s**t I talk to these young ladies about all the time,” Almufti captioned the photo. “No one believes me when I say I do not have sex period. (Well my man is in prison.)”

But it doesn’t look like Nida’s sex life will improve until the two get married, as she wrote, “#marriagebeforesex #chassidybelt #saveyourself.”

Nida proposed to the New Jersey real estate agent while serving an eight-year sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility for racketeering.

In February, Almufti exclusively told Radar that their relationship is “wonderful.”

This will be Almufti’s second marriage after her divorce from ex-husband Derrick Copes over two years ago. The couple shares an 8-year-old daughter together.

Almufti has defended her fiancé against his ex-wife Phaedra Parks over Instagram while he sits behind bars.

“Catching up on the #RHOA like wow!! So your s**t does stink after all. #TeamApolloandSherien,” Almufti captioned a photo of her watching the show in December.

In April, she slammed Parks again for contesting their divorce.

“You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down,” Almufti captioned a photo of Nida. “The strength you have gives me life. You’re such an amazing person inside and out. One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing.”

She added, “Love you so much, can’t wait for the day we reunite, it’s going to be magical!”

