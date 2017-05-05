Courtroom Showdown! Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida Divorce Explodes

The end is near! Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s nasty divorce will go before a judge on July 10, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Parks filed for divorce from her imprisoned hubby back in 2015. And although it was approved in November 2016, the ruling was reversed when a judge decided that Nida was not properly served with his divorce papers and never had notice of a final hearing, either.

Nida’s attorney Tessie Edwards told Radar exclusively that the issues with how Parks’ filing seemed deliberate.

“It’s important to note that when Apollo got served with the divorce, he had called Phaedra and asked her about it because it wasn’t even in their legal name,” Edwards said.

Indeed, according to the original filing he was listed as “Nita,” not Nida.

Edwards continued, “Phaedra advised him that she was going to just set the entire divorce aside. She said that there were errors in the papers as they appeared and not to worry that they will file it when he gets out of prison.”

“After that, he didn’t get any notices and didn’t hear anything else about it,” Edwards claimed. “She had told him to disregard the complaint entirely, that this would wait. He was totally blindsided when he found out he was divorced!”

The RHOA couple have a lot of what could be deemed shared property, and the new proceedings could give Nida a shot at that property.

Nida is currently doing time in federal prison for identity theft, bank fraud, conspiracy and more. As Radar previously reported he has an outstanding restitution bill of around $2 million, of which he’s paid back $118,406 so far. Any assets he could potentially get from his divorce would likely assist in settling his massive bill.

Meanwhile, Nida has found a new love interest while behind bars, even though he is still technically married. He proposed to his girlfriend Sherien Almufti last year, and became engaged to her from behind bars.

A rep for Parks previously told Radar, “It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage. Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

Nida isn’t only hoping at a shot at assets from his marriage. It has also been reported that in his own divorce petition, he is seeking joint legal custody of their two sons, Ayden 6, and Dylan, 3.

Story developing.

