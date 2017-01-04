Pauley Perrette Dumps Fiancé!

NCIS star Pauley Perrette spent Christmas alone after dumping her fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The quirky actress got engaged to actor/bartender Thomas Arklie on Christmas Day in 2011, but repeatedly put off their wedding date, pals say.

At first, she wanted to wait until a few pending legal cases were settled, an insider claimed. Then, she told pals she wanted to wait until a California law banning gay marriage was overturned, according to the insider.

But even after the so-called Prop 8 law was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, Pauley said she wouldn’t wed “until federal law legalized gay marriage for everyone.”

Pauley said, “Just because we can get married, it doesn’t mean we have to.”

According to the source, she’s now decided she won’t EVER marry Arklie.

They haven’t been photographed together in public for several months, and she’s also been spotted without her engagement ring.

Story developing.

