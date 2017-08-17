‘Botched’ Video! Woman Gets Third Breast Surgery After ‘They Turned Into Pancakes’

39-year-old Chanel McNair has found herself looking to Botched doctors for help after her breasts “turned into pancakes” following two failed surgeries.

“Look at the distance between her nipple and the breast crease. How do you get these nipples to go up? They’re at the very bottom of her breast tissue,” Dr. Terry Dubrow tells Dr. Paul Nassif as they analyze the woman’s breasts in photos during the show’s latest episode. “The nipples are being tethered right to the chest wall at the breast crease. She’s missing breast tissue.”

During the clip, McNair admits that the first time she went under the knife was at age 21, when she turned her breasts from an A cup to a C cup.

“That went perfect,” she says, “they were beautiful.”

After her first pregnancy, however, everything in her body changed.

“They turned into pancakes,” McNair explains. “One was droopy and the other was bigger.” She then claimed that her surgeon recommended a lift, which she got, and which didn’t turn out well at all. “That’s when they started to get bent in.”

Responds Dr. Dubrow: “Okay so as the scar tissue formed, it sucked the lower portion of the breast tissue in.”

In an attempt to save her once-gorgeous A cup breasts, McNair got her C cup implants removed – but that didn’t work either.

“Sometimes when you take the implant out, it induces the immune system to continue the contraction process, and it can actually make it look even worse,” Dubrow explains.

Her breasts did not regain their original shape, and her extreme weight gain didn’t help either. As is stated in the show, after her failed surgeries McNair decided to make an effort to improve her body. Once 282 lbs, she began walking every day and was able to lose over 90!

Now, Botched’s Nassif is ready to fix her “pancake” breasts: “Chanel is an incredible person. She deserves help.”

Botched airs Thursdays at 9/8 c on E!

