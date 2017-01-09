Nicole Makes Shocking ‘Rehab Addict’ Announcement Amid Chaotic Custody Battle

Nicole Curtis baby battle may interfere with Rehab Addict, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Curtis, 40, announced last week that season 8 of the HGTV show was questionable amid her yearlong custody case over Harper Curtis-Maguire.

But now, the home improvement star has revealed that she will be back for another season under her own terms!

As Radar previously reported, Curtis has been locked in war with Shane Maguire over their son since he was born in 2015. Theyre due in court again later this month.

Most recently, the judge ruled that Curtis was forbidden from traveling to New Zealand with Maguire and Harper, and that the couple needed to work with their lawyers to come up with a three-month parenting schedule.

Maguire previously asked the court to order Curtis to submit to a psychological evaluation, but a judge ruled that was not necessary for now.

