NeNe Leakes Admits She Had ‘Breakdown’ Over Standup Heckling Controversy

NeNe Leakes can’t get past the controversy after her rape joke response to a heckler while on a standup comedy tour went over very bad.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star fired back at a female heckler during a live performance, saying “I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h,” as Radar reported.

Leakes was fired from “The Great Xscape Tour” after the bizarre incident, and it’s clear she’s still licking her wounds as she talked about it on Instagram Live on Thursday, PEOPLE reported.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, “A lot of people know me as NeNe who’s laughing and talking.

“A lot of people don’t know me as NeNe who, you know, would have a breakdown—a moment,” said Leakes, 49.

The flamboyant reality TV sensation, who has also appeared on Fashion Police, then said, “Trust and believe me guys, I’m so OK.” she said. “I’m in a great place today. I can’t say that I’ve been in a great place these last few days, but I am so OK. I am so OK with everything.”

Leakes then re-lived the rape rant at the standup gig and apologized to her fans, stressing that the woman audience heckler had said something horrible to her before the star turned the tables.

“I never imagined ever ever ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out ‘Go kill yourself’ to me,” Leakes sighed.

“It literally took me somewhere else. I have apologized. I have let it go.”

The emotional former stripper thanked her fans for all of their support.

“Thank you guys. Thank you so much,” she said. “Thank you. I am blessed and I am overwhelmed. I appreciate all the love.”

Leakes had apologized for her comments on Facebook shortly after news of her “joke” gone wrong broke.

Xscape axed Leakes from the tour and released a statement which read, in part, “Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period.”

