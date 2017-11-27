Boozy Breakdown! Naya Rivera ‘Intoxicated’ During Battery Arrest, Cops Say

Former Glee star Naya Rivera appeared “intoxicated” when cops arrested her for allegedly striking husband Ryan Dorsey in the head over the weekend in West Virginia, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff¹s Office told Radar that “alcohol is believed to have been a factor” in the 30-year-old mom’s arrest.

“Mrs. Rivera was believed to be intoxicated by the responding Deputies,” the spokesperson said. “There was nothing in their report to indicate Mr. Dorsey was intoxicated.”

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Radar, Deputy T.S. Dubiel says he was dispatched around 9:30 pm to a “domestic situation.”

“I arrived on scene where I met with Ryan Keith Dorsey,” Deputy Dubiel’s statement read. “Ryan stated his wife, Naya Marie Rivera, had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while the two were taking their child for a walk down the street.”

According to the complaint, police have obtained “cell phone video recording” of the incident and Rivera was charged with domestic battery.

Police say the altercation stemmed from an argument over the couple’s child.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

“She was released on a personal recognizance bond, which means she was released on her word that she will appear for court,” the spokesperson added.

Rivera and Dorsey, 34, separated in 2016, and she began dating David Spade, 53. But the pair reconciled earlier this year.

