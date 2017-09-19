Mariah Disappoints Fans With Lazy VH1 Performance – Twitter Haters Fire Back

Mariah Carey‘s latest sub-par performance sent twitter into mayhem as fans experienced an unwanted flashback of the singer’s tragic New Years Eve 2016 performance.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Carey delivered the so-called centerpiece performance during VH1’s Hip Hop Honors on Monday night.

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey Bares Thong In Skin-Tight Bodysuit Alongside Boytoy Bryan Tanaka

During her performance, the musical diva stood frozen in the middle of the stage as a swarm of agile dancers spun around her. She seemed to be barely mouthing the words to her song, driving people to believe she could have also been lip-syncing!

Twitter fired back at the curvy singer, bashing her for her lazy routine.

“Mariah Carey? More like Mariah Carry amirite #HipHopHonors” wrote a user.

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey Gets Close To Her New Man After Finalizing Nick Cannon Divorce

“Mariah Carey: yeah, I’ll perform, but just know I’m not doing any dance moves and I’m going to sit through half of it,” wrote another.

“They be moving Mariah Carey around the stage like a piece of furniture,” bashed yet another angry fan.

Her backup dancer boy toy, Bryan Tanaka, was nowhere to be seen. What do you think of Carey’s performance? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.