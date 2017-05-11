Can Nick Save Mariah? The Exes Are Back On After Carey’s Boytoy Breakup

Mariah Carey’s “Dream Lover” IS coming to rescue her – AGAIN!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 47-year-old diva songstress and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 36, have decided to give their romance another try after Carey’s split from boytoy Bryan Tanaka.

“Obviously the kids want nothing more than for their parents to get back together, They definitely still love each other and Mariah is realizing that maybe no man on the planet that will tolerate her like Nick will,” said the insider.

PHOTOS: DID BRYAN KNOW? Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Reunite For Another Intimate Date Night

“Mariah even told Nick that he is the reason that she actually left Bryan,” the insider claimed.

And since their split in early April, “Nick has been staying over Mariah’s place almost every night,” the insider told Radar.

“Although Mariah is trying to tell her camp that they are just still close friends and co-parents, everyone can see what’s going on!”

Do you think that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon should get remarried? Tell us your thoughts below.

