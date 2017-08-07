Luann De Lesseps Thanks Fans After Split: Support ‘Helps Me To Get Through’

After days of battling through her shocking divorce scandal from Tom D’Agostino, Luann de Lesseps has spoken out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through,” the Real Housewives of New York City star shared via Twitter on Friday.

As Radar previously reported, de Lesseps had taken to Twitter just the day before announcing her split from her cheating hubby after just seven months of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce,” she wrote at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” she said in the initial statement.

The couple had long been known for their rocky relationship following D’Agostino’s infidelity rumors prior to their wedding day. The reality star chose to forgive him for kissing another woman and married him anyway. Just last weekend, however, sources claimed they saw him cuddling up to a mystery blonde while at a bar in the Hamptons. A day after denying the rumors, the couple announced their split.

According to a source, de Lessep’s pal and co-star Ramona Singer showed her shocking evidence that proved D’Agostino’s infidelity.

“Ramona brought damaging evidence,” a source said. “Photos and text messages from another woman.”

De Lesseps has since been spotted looking glum and lonely while out in the Hamptons.

“She is devastated, and humiliated,” said a source. “She was beet red from crying.”

