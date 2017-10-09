Kourtney Exposes Ex Scott’s Shocking Hooker Hookups On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly still keeping up with ex Scott Disick’s sex life!

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star reveals to fans that her deadbeat baby-daddy ‘hooks up with a different hooker every night!’

“Brittany told me that Scott had five hookers this past week,” Kourtney said to momager Kris Jenner, 61 – referring to BFF, Brittny Gastineau, 34!

“It is not fair. I can’t live my life. I can’t go anywhere. He needs to get a f*****g life and leave me alone,” she added to the obviously stunned-for-TV matriarch.

“Scott makes it seem like he is this saint to you and to Kim and Khloe. He grovels so that you all feel bad for him. The truth is that he can’t get it together. He tricks all of you guys!”

As fans know, after the parents of Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick split late last year, Kourtney began dating boy toy model, Younes Bendjima, 24.

That didn’t sit well with Scott, who retaliated by jetting off on a multi-city boozy bimbo bender.

“Is Scott doing these trips so that people think we are together? He is showing that he is never going to change. For so many years I have been worried about my actions setting off Scott. It feels good to not have to worry about anyone else,” the eldest Kardashian sister added.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 36, suffered a different type of breakdown in front of BFF Jonathan Cheban, 43, over the unflattering cellulite photos that were taken while the internet-breaking beauty was in Mexico.

“It literally didn’t makes sense,” Kim told Cheban in an obviously scripted scene that was filmed to paint Kim as the victim she constantly longs to be!

“It can literally hurt your soul. I have become so insecure lately,” she added. “Do I even want to put myself in that situation, wondering if I am going to look skinny!”

What do you think of the family’s latest drama? Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will end up together? Sound off in the comments below.

