Bad Mom? Kim Zolciak Gifts Kash Biermann Pitbull For Fifth Birthday

Kim Zolciak celebrated Kash Biermann’s fifth birthday by gifting him a pitbull — even though a dog “traumatically” attacked him in April!

Kim, 39, shared photos of the new pup named Sailor on Snapchat, and the five-year-old immediately took to his new present.

The RHOA star’s son was attacked by a dog in late April and he was rushed to the emergency room with “traumatic” injuries. Brielle Biermann later revealed that he almost “lost a very important organ.”

The incident was filmed for Don’t Be Tardy’s sixth season, and Kash was told in July that he will not need “additional surgeries”.

Kim and Kroy Biermann have still encouraged their kids to be around animals, and Kash was captured playing with dogs earlier this summer.

Fulton County animal control officials also made a surprise visit to their home earlier this month, and Kroy was warned of “issues” with their rescue dogs.

