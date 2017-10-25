More Trouble For Kim! Zolciak & Hubby Kroy Get Court Date In Holiday Decorator Suit

Kim Zolciak‘s attorneys will be working overtime! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Don’t Be Tardy star received a court date in her ongoing case with a holiday decorator — just days after she lawyered up against NeNe Leakes!

Zolciak, 39, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 32, were ordered to appear in court on November 11 for a non-jury trial date earlier this week, according to Fulton County court documents obtained by Radar. Their day in court comes just six days after their wedding anniversary.

Seasonal Designs LLC first sued the couple in March 2017 after they allegedly failed to pay for their Christmas 2016 decorations. They refused to acknowledge the suit until Biermann was served shortly after Kash’s traumatic dog attack.

The RHOA star and the former NFL star fired back in court documents that they didn’t owe the money, and they entered a mediation with the designer. They didn’t come to an agreement, so a trial date was set.

Radar exclusively reported that the mom-of-six “threatened to sue NeNe” after she accused her and her daughter Brielle, 20, of being racists following a social media feud.

