Dylan Redwine’s Alleged Killer Wears Makeup, Diaper & Eats Feces In Disturbing Photos

New details of alleged killer Mark Redwine and deceased son Dylan Redwine’s case have been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and the truth may be more disturbing that anyone ever imagined.

Compromising photos of Redwine – who was accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan – were found, and they may have been the reason that the young boy lost his life.

“I have seen the photos,” Dylan’s brother Corey told ABC Denver. “It shows him wearing women’s clothes and makeup and a diaper and then eating his feces from the diaper. It was disgusting.” “We couldn’t believe it.”

He said he believed Redwine killed his young son in a fit of rage after he saw the embarrassing photos of the crazed criminal.

“I think Dylan had a lot more than just pictures that he wanted to get across to Mark. He’s [Mark Redwine] just a sick person, but he’s fully aware of his actions, and he’s fine with being that person. If that’s how he wants to live his life, then well, we can see where that gets you. He’s where he belongs,” said former FBI profiler Pete Klismet.

“There is no question in my mind that this case will go to trial. Mark will not plead guilty because he’s a narcissist. He believes he can lie his way out of everything,” he added.

Corey claimed he always new his father had something to do with his little brother’s mysterious disappearance.

“We didn’t know what the outcome would be, but we’ve always known that Mark was in some way, shape or form involved in this.”

As Radar can report, Redwine was accused in 2012 of having killed the boy when he went to visit him in his Colorado home in 2012. After police discovered the child’s remains in the area, knife stabbings in his skull and traces of his blood in Redwine’s home, they charged the troubled father with second-degree murder and child abuse leading to death.

