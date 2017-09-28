Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Sued After Being Slapped With Nasty Health Code Violations

Kandi Burruss’ may want to get out of the kitchen after getting heat over her restaurant! After the Atlanta-based eatery was hit with a number of code violations, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is now being sued for thousands.

Contractor Charles Busbee sued Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker for unpaid services totaling $16, 512 in Fulton County Court on September 25, All About the Tea reports.

Busbee claimed to have worked on Old Lady Gang restaurant from March 19 to June 27, 2016.

The contractor alleged Tucker’s architect Cedric Drayton, who is listed as a defendant on the suit, wrote him bad checks totaling $16,512.

RadarOnline.com can confirm Burruss has not responded to the suit yet.

As previously reported, Burruss’ Southern eatery, which opened in the summer, earned a 78 out of 100 score during an inspection on August 24, 2017.

The restaurant lost points for not having “adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.” On the Georgia Department of Public Health website, it was flagged red with the description, “Red indicates this violation is a known risk factor for food-borne illness.”

The restaurant also received violations for “no soap or paper towels located at hand washing sink and “soil buildup inside ice bin.”

The restaurant was also flagged for “potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The inspector also observed an employee with “no hair restraint.”

Although the conditions improved when the examiner returned five days later, Burruss still had two violations including cold and hot food that was not stored at the proper temperature.

Do you think Burruss will have to pay up? Sound off in the comments.

